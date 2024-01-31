VERSION 1.8.0 UPDATE!

[Main]

Added the function to play mini games in the arcade

Solved the issue where some items were difficult to appear.

The frequency of rare items appearing has increased, making it easier to clear the game.

Compatible with various screen ratios

Compatible with Steam cloud

Partial support for X-input format gamepads

[others]

Added blinking function for stamina/HP gauge

Improved the display number of retrieved item text.

Some corrections to English translation

Other bug fixes