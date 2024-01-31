VERSION 1.8.0 UPDATE!

[Main]
Added the function to play mini games in the arcade
Solved the issue where some items were difficult to appear.
The frequency of rare items appearing has increased, making it easier to clear the game.
Compatible with various screen ratios
Compatible with Steam cloud
Partial support for X-input format gamepads
[others]
Added blinking function for stamina/HP gauge
Improved the display number of retrieved item text.
Some corrections to English translation
Other bug fixes
Changed files in this update