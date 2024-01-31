Improvement
- Areas explored on fog of war increase by 33% on outdoor areas.
- The guild mannequin gets x20 maximum life, I couldn't increase it more, so nerfs later on builds that are too powerful will be expected.
Balancing
- The duration of summoning skeletons (priest) has been increased from 25 seconds to 50 seconds.
bug fix
- Location of East and West towns for the quest found the swamp towns have been correctly corrected.
- Pets and blade summons are correctly removed when returning to the main menu.
- The quest "show-off liar" in the town of Granock can be correctly completed.
- Several boss names are correctly displayed.
- The following skills can be cast correctly: “Mana Burst” (Sorcerer), Warning Strike (Soldier), “Acid Shield” (Protector), “Ice Nova” (Battle Mage).
- Fixed a bug on the appearance of elements other than classic summons (i.e. turrets, pets, traps).
Changed files in this update