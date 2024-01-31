 Skip to content

Ortharion : The Last Battle update for 31 January 2024

0.2c

Build 13324826

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvement

  • Areas explored on fog of war increase by 33% on outdoor areas.
  • The guild mannequin gets x20 maximum life, I couldn't increase it more, so nerfs later on builds that are too powerful will be expected.

Balancing

  • The duration of summoning skeletons (priest) has been increased from 25 seconds to 50 seconds.

bug fix

  • Location of East and West towns for the quest found the swamp towns have been correctly corrected.
  • Pets and blade summons are correctly removed when returning to the main menu.
  • The quest "show-off liar" in the town of Granock can be correctly completed.
  • Several boss names are correctly displayed.
  • The following skills can be cast correctly: “Mana Burst” (Sorcerer), Warning Strike (Soldier), “Acid Shield” (Protector), “Ice Nova” (Battle Mage).
  • Fixed a bug on the appearance of elements other than classic summons (i.e. turrets, pets, traps).

