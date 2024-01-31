Update January 31st 2024 (Version 0.3.30)

Patch notes for January 31st 2024 (Version 0.3.30)
- Added save migration if save has missing reference ids
- Added modifiers to show capacity
- Updated saving and loading menu (issue #112)
- Changed blueprint spawner behavior
- Changed backpack button to backpack slot and button
- Increased growing skill gain 2 times (issue #1768)
- Fixed player getting stuck if he falls asleep when working (issue #1469)
- Fixed items getting stuck in crafting stations (issue #1785)
- Fixed item sorting not working correctly sometimes
- Fixed phone script saving all dialogue data
- Fixed some saves crashing constantly (issue #1644)
- Fixed tutorial move buttons when using arrow keys (issue #1738)
- Fixed can openers clogging up lathes (issue #1741)
- Fixed gas bottle drain/fill rate being orders of magnitude smaller when player is skipping time
- Fixed some item spawners spawning items without deleting previous items and causing lag
- Fixed NaN mushroom need addiction value (issue #1764)
- Fixed bank customer service typo (issue #1754)
- Fixed closing backpack closing the bottle recycling machine interface (issue #1741)
- Fixed missing inflatable pool icon
- Fixed purchasing liquid removing random amounts (issue #1736)
- Fixed Pentti stealing mash (issue #1756)
- Fixed wieldable items not disappearing when being sent to jail (issue #1749)
- Fixed liquid amounts changing when stacking liquid containers (issue #1733)
- Fixed disappearing stairs when upgrading to huge workshop
- Fixed missing backside barriers during workshop upgrade (issue #1739)
- Fixed apartment not being cleaned when the construction blocks entry (issue #1763)
- Fixed Samuel reacting negatively to stolen items of they are inside player's inventory when renovating (issue #1717)
Tenement System
- Added unique apartment decoration to Pate Rantanen
- Added unique apartment decoration to Amanda Korhonen
- Biogas reactor gauge now shows the filled precentage in UI
- Biogas reactor compressor now automatically runs when the vat is full with gas
- Fixed a bug that caused furniture to disappear
- Fixed duplicating furniture (issue #1782)
- Fixed balcony construction tarps being at the wrong balcony (issue #1787)
- Fixed category buttons not working correctly (issue #1779)
Furniture
- Added new magazines
- Added new posters
- Added hospital bed
- Added hospital table
Recipes
- Fixed can openers crafting instantly
Items
- Changed Mason Jars to be breakable
Outside
- Fixed yard porta-potty graphical (issue #1760)
Greenhouse
- Fixed Jomppe not buying hops
- Fixed Jomppe not buying watermelons (issue #1742)
Kolhola
- Fixed betel palms causing invisible walls
- Fixed elevator light (issue #1740)
Mr. Duck's House
- Fixed items spawning in the chest when returning to the house
Deekula C
- Fixed C1 bucket toilet being backwards (issue #1473)
Tenement B
- Fixed seeing the bank ladder not updating the task (#1751)
- Fixed Under Map teleporting player to infront of entrance to the small mine cave (#1765)
Old 0.3.29 version can be accessed from Steam library -> Obenseuer -> Options -> Betas and selecting 0.3.29
