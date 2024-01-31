 Skip to content

Obenseuer update for 31 January 2024

Update January 31st 2024 (Version 0.3.30)

Update January 31st 2024 (Version 0.3.30)

Patch notes for January 31st 2024 (Version 0.3.30)

  • Added save migration if save has missing reference ids
  • Added modifiers to show capacity
  • Updated saving and loading menu (issue #112)
  • Changed blueprint spawner behavior
  • Changed backpack button to backpack slot and button
  • Increased growing skill gain 2 times (issue #1768)
  • Fixed player getting stuck if he falls asleep when working (issue #1469)
  • Fixed items getting stuck in crafting stations (issue #1785)
  • Fixed item sorting not working correctly sometimes
  • Fixed phone script saving all dialogue data
  • Fixed some saves crashing constantly (issue #1644)
  • Fixed tutorial move buttons when using arrow keys (issue #1738)
  • Fixed can openers clogging up lathes (issue #1741)
  • Fixed gas bottle drain/fill rate being orders of magnitude smaller when player is skipping time
  • Fixed some item spawners spawning items without deleting previous items and causing lag
  • Fixed NaN mushroom need addiction value (issue #1764)
  • Fixed bank customer service typo (issue #1754)
  • Fixed closing backpack closing the bottle recycling machine interface (issue #1741)
  • Fixed missing inflatable pool icon
  • Fixed purchasing liquid removing random amounts (issue #1736)
  • Fixed Pentti stealing mash (issue #1756)
  • Fixed wieldable items not disappearing when being sent to jail (issue #1749)
  • Fixed liquid amounts changing when stacking liquid containers (issue #1733)
  • Fixed disappearing stairs when upgrading to huge workshop
  • Fixed missing backside barriers during workshop upgrade (issue #1739)
  • Fixed apartment not being cleaned when the construction blocks entry (issue #1763)
  • Fixed Samuel reacting negatively to stolen items of they are inside player's inventory when renovating (issue #1717)
Tenement System
  • Added unique apartment decoration to Pate Rantanen
  • Added unique apartment decoration to Amanda Korhonen
  • Biogas reactor gauge now shows the filled precentage in UI
  • Biogas reactor compressor now automatically runs when the vat is full with gas
  • Fixed a bug that caused furniture to disappear
  • Fixed duplicating furniture (issue #1782)
  • Fixed balcony construction tarps being at the wrong balcony (issue #1787)
  • Fixed category buttons not working correctly (issue #1779)
Furniture
  • Added new magazines
  • Added new posters
  • Added hospital bed
  • Added hospital table
Recipes
  • Fixed can openers crafting instantly
Items
  • Changed Mason Jars to be breakable
Outside
  • Fixed yard porta-potty graphical (issue #1760)
Greenhouse
  • Fixed Jomppe not buying hops
  • Fixed Jomppe not buying watermelons (issue #1742)
Kolhola
  • Fixed betel palms causing invisible walls
  • Fixed elevator light (issue #1740)
Mr. Duck's House
  • Fixed items spawning in the chest when returning to the house
Deekula C
  • Fixed C1 bucket toilet being backwards (issue #1473)
Tenement B
  • Fixed seeing the bank ladder not updating the task (#1751)
  • Fixed Under Map teleporting player to infront of entrance to the small mine cave (#1765)

