Early Access Save Compatibility Statement and Launch FAQ

Q: Why you wipe my EA progress, where is my EA save?

A: We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the fact that the saves made during the Early Access phase will not be compatible with the V1.0 version. This is due to the numerous updates and changes implemented after the Early Access.

However, we value the contribution of our Early Access players and will work on updating the system as soon as possible. This way, some of the progress made during Early Access can also be carried over to the official version of the game.

We have also kept the EA version of our game available for players to switch to. To access the EA version, follow these steps: go to the Steam Library and find Blazblue ntropy Effect, right-click on it and select Properties, then click on Betas, select Beta Participation, and choose bbee-ea - Early Access. Your original save files from the EA version will also be saved locally.At the same time, we also retained the EA beta version, all players can switch your game to EA version by setting as the following steps: enter the Steam Library → Blazblue Entropy Effect → right-click - Properties → Betas - Beta Participation - bbee-ea - Early Access, the original save files of EA version will also be retained in the local file.

Q: Where I can find the DLC contents(Special Phenomena Art Book and wallpapers)?

A: Select Blazblue Entropy Effect in your Steam Library, right-click and select Manage. Then choose Browse Local Files to access all DLC contents located under the "BlazblueEntropyEffect\Launch Exclusive Content" folder.

Q: Where I can find the OST?

A: Select "BlazBlue Entropy Effect - Soundtrack" in the Library and right-click it. Then select Manage and Browse local files. Finally, open the "BlazBlue Entropy Effect - Soundtrack" folder to access the OST content.

Q: When we can get new content for the game, such as new characters?

A: We've heard that you're eagerly awaiting more new content, and although we've been concentrating on improving the game during the Early Access, we're now going to focus on providing you with even more fresh content! This includes new maps, a broader range of enemies, more formidable and intriguing Bosses, as well as some surprise gameplay! Stay tuned for further information.

Q: In what form will new content be provided?

A: We will determine the future updates form based on the content's volume. Some of them may be available as DLC.

Q: Are these the only contents of the "Battlefield of Entropy" gameplay?

A: Of course not. The 'Battlefield of Entropy' is currently in the testing phase, and we are open to receiving feedback from the community to further improve and update this mode, just as we have done during the Early Access period. We hope that you appreciate our idea and welcome any valuable suggestions you may have.

Q: I encountered a "login failed" problem when I tried to play Battlefield of Entropy?

A: 1. In-game Esc - Settings - Network, you can switch to online status there.

2. You can try restarting both the game and Steam, or your computer if the issue persists.

3. If you are still unable to resolve the issue, try navigating to %userprofile%\AppData\LocalLow\91Act\BlazBlueEntropyEffect in Windows Explorer, delete the cacert file, and restart the game.

Q: What should I do if the network is disconnected during online gameplay?

A: Please restoring your network as soon as possible, then contact the NPC Fee at the entrance of the Battlefield of Entropy to reconnect to the last unfinished game. Please note that if you are disconnected from the network for too long, the previous battle may have already ended, resulting in a failure and no rewards.

Q: Why can’t I see other Steam friends who are playing BlazBlue Entropy Effect in the game?

A: 1. It's possible that you and your friend are connected to different servers, which is causing the issue. You can fix this by going to ""Esc - Settings - Network"" and selecting the correct server. But keep in mind that data is not shared between different servers.

2. You can only invite friends who are currently online to join Battlefield of Entropy.

Q: What should I do if I get stuck in the "Mind Training?"

A: Pressing Esc, and return to the main menu. Then re-enter training can solve most stuck problems without clearing your progress. Restarting the game will also not clear your progress.

Our team is developing a PC game for the first time and we acknowledge that we have a lot to improve on. However, we are deeply grateful for the support and feedback we have received so far. We are passionate about our work on BlazBlue Entropy Effect and are committed to listening to our players and continuously striving to become better.