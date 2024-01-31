Korea Dynasty 0.6.10 Update

Improvements
System
- An encyclopedia system has been added. (Castle & village visited)
*You will be notified when a new castle or village is discovered.
Animals/NPC
- Merchant forces moving along the road have been added.
- The merchant faction’s ‘Hangsu’ NPC has been added.
*You can purchase local specialties from ‘Haengsu’.
- The merchant faction’s ‘Warrior’ NPC has been added.
- ‘Shipowner’ NPC has been added. We can meet you at the port.
- ‘Gyeokgun’ NPC has been added. We can meet you at the port.
- ‘Noble’ NPC has been added to the large-scale castle.
- A feature has been added where a peddler moving along the road takes a detour when encountering a hostile target.
Natural boundaries/artificial features
- Port added.
*You can take a ship to another area by paying a fee to the shipowner at the port.
- The historic site ‘Dangun’s Tomb’ has been added.
Balance
- The required grades for some items have been increased.
- The quantity of some items sold by peddlers has been slightly lowered.
- The value of the map has been lowered to match the material.
- The defense of some NPCs has been adjusted.
*The defense power of robbers and thieves has been slightly lowered.
UI/UX
- An arrow icon has been added to the crafting table dropdown.
- The reward list is also displayed in completed missions in the Goals tab.
Bug fix
- Fixed an error where attacking a dead horse would cause a hit motion.
- Fixed an error where some Japanese fonts appeared broken.
- Fixed an error where the chicken coop item was not translated properly.
- Fixed an error where terrain would not be created when saving under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an error where the correct motion would appear when attacking a dead horse.
- Fixed an error where it was possible to interact with a horse in the stable that was not purchased.
Multiplayer
- The speed of animal creation is adjusted depending on the number of people nearby.
