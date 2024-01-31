 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 31 January 2024

Korea Dynasty 0.6.10 Update

Build 13324712

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

System

  • An encyclopedia system has been added. (Castle & village visited)

*You will be notified when a new castle or village is discovered.

Animals/NPC

  • Merchant forces moving along the road have been added.
  • The merchant faction’s ‘Hangsu’ NPC has been added.

*You can purchase local specialties from ‘Haengsu’.

  • The merchant faction’s ‘Warrior’ NPC has been added.
  • ‘Shipowner’ NPC has been added. We can meet you at the port.
  • ‘Gyeokgun’ NPC has been added. We can meet you at the port.
  • ‘Noble’ NPC has been added to the large-scale castle.
  • A feature has been added where a peddler moving along the road takes a detour when encountering a hostile target.

Natural boundaries/artificial features

  • Port added.

*You can take a ship to another area by paying a fee to the shipowner at the port.

  • The historic site ‘Dangun’s Tomb’ has been added.

Balance

  • The required grades for some items have been increased.
  • The quantity of some items sold by peddlers has been slightly lowered.
  • The value of the map has been lowered to match the material.
  • The defense of some NPCs has been adjusted.

*The defense power of robbers and thieves has been slightly lowered.

UI/UX

  • An arrow icon has been added to the crafting table dropdown.
  • The reward list is also displayed in completed missions in the Goals tab.

Bug fix

  • Fixed an error where attacking a dead horse would cause a hit motion.
  • Fixed an error where some Japanese fonts appeared broken.
  • Fixed an error where the chicken coop item was not translated properly.
  • Fixed an error where terrain would not be created when saving under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed an error where the correct motion would appear when attacking a dead horse.
  • Fixed an error where it was possible to interact with a horse in the stable that was not purchased.

Multiplayer

  • The speed of animal creation is adjusted depending on the number of people nearby.

