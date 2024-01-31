Korea Dynasty 0.6.10 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13324712 · Last edited 31 January 2024 – 13:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Improvements

System

An encyclopedia system has been added. (Castle & village visited)

*You will be notified when a new castle or village is discovered.

Animals/NPC

Merchant forces moving along the road have been added.

The merchant faction’s ‘Hangsu’ NPC has been added.

*You can purchase local specialties from ‘Haengsu’.

The merchant faction’s ‘Warrior’ NPC has been added.

‘Shipowner’ NPC has been added. We can meet you at the port.

‘Gyeokgun’ NPC has been added. We can meet you at the port.

‘Noble’ NPC has been added to the large-scale castle.

A feature has been added where a peddler moving along the road takes a detour when encountering a hostile target.

Natural boundaries/artificial features

Port added.

*You can take a ship to another area by paying a fee to the shipowner at the port.

The historic site ‘Dangun’s Tomb’ has been added.

Balance

The required grades for some items have been increased.

The quantity of some items sold by peddlers has been slightly lowered.

The value of the map has been lowered to match the material.

The defense of some NPCs has been adjusted.

*The defense power of robbers and thieves has been slightly lowered.

UI/UX

An arrow icon has been added to the crafting table dropdown.

The reward list is also displayed in completed missions in the Goals tab.

Bug fix

Fixed an error where attacking a dead horse would cause a hit motion.

Fixed an error where some Japanese fonts appeared broken.

Fixed an error where the chicken coop item was not translated properly.

Fixed an error where terrain would not be created when saving under certain circumstances.

Fixed an error where the correct motion would appear when attacking a dead horse.

Fixed an error where it was possible to interact with a horse in the stable that was not purchased.

Multiplayer