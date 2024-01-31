Version 2.3.2

(1) Add generals' skills, Dong Zhuo: Each attack or skill hit will increase the life of allies by 20%, up to 60%; Reduce physical damage by 10 points, up to 100;

(2) Add generals' skills, Yu Ji: Each attack or skill hit will increase allies' mana by 20%, up to 60%; Spell damage reduced by 10 points, up to 100;

(3) Add generals' skills, Cai Wenji: Each attack or skill hit will increase the skill release speed of allies by 20%, up to 100%;

(4) Add generals' skills, Wei Yan: Each attack or skill hit will increase the attack speed of allies by 20%, up to 100%;

(5) Add generals' skills, Ling Tong: Each attack or skill hit will reduce the enemy's attack speed by 20%, up to 100%;

(6) Add generals' skills, Gan Ning: Each attack or skill hit will reduce the enemy's skill release speed by 20%, up to 100%;