三國符文之語 update for 31 January 2024

Version 2.3.2

Build 13324618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(1) Add generals' skills, Dong Zhuo: Each attack or skill hit will increase the life of allies by 20%, up to 60%; Reduce physical damage by 10 points, up to 100;
(2) Add generals' skills, Yu Ji: Each attack or skill hit will increase allies' mana by 20%, up to 60%; Spell damage reduced by 10 points, up to 100;
(3) Add generals' skills, Cai Wenji: Each attack or skill hit will increase the skill release speed of allies by 20%, up to 100%;
(4) Add generals' skills, Wei Yan: Each attack or skill hit will increase the attack speed of allies by 20%, up to 100%;
(5) Add generals' skills, Ling Tong: Each attack or skill hit will reduce the enemy's attack speed by 20%, up to 100%;
(6) Add generals' skills, Gan Ning: Each attack or skill hit will reduce the enemy's skill release speed by 20%, up to 100%;

