S2 Small Update - 01/31/2024

We've updated Chapter 10, advancing the main story and fixing some bugs!
bug fixes:
- Extra menu having 2 scenes blocked
- Achievements not working
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We've updated Chapter 10, advancing the main story and fixing some bugs!
bug fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update