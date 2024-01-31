 Skip to content

Love Season update for 31 January 2024

S2 Small Update - 01/31/2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've updated Chapter 10, advancing the main story and fixing some bugs!
bug fixes:

  • Extra menu having 2 scenes blocked
  • Achievements not working

Changed files in this update

Love Season Content Depot 1732051
Depot 2084730 Depot 2084730
