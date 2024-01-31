 Skip to content

Animal Shelter 2 Playtest update for 31 January 2024

Playtests Update 1

  • Improved throwing a ball
  • Summary adoption window is now being shown earlier
  • Motion blur is disabled by default (when first starting the game and then resetting settings to default values)
  • Enhanced key rebinding
  • Added blinking for humans
  • Added head rotation for pets during feeding a snack
  • Added pet whims
  • Added trash bin (you can throw out empty boxes now!)
  • Added smooth transition for the cinematic camera
  • Added sound for fences
  • Added confirmation window when exiting settings without saving changes
  • Adjusted van movement to be more smooth
  • Adjusted drone sound
  • Adjusted tablet window for better compatibility with older resolutions (like 800x600)
  • Disabled dragging shelter cleanliness progress bar (it should be have been read only)
  • Fixes for camera animal detection
  • Fixes for screen turning red or green
  • Fixed hologram not disappearing after placing an item
  • Fixed eating (and few other) sounds - their volume should now be affected by player distance
  • Fixed "Play again" button
  • Fixed auto-completing "Open tablet" task if player has done this action before task appeared
  • Fixed gamepad button icons
  • Fixed "as soon as possible" button during scheduling adoption
  • Fixed clipping cleanup particles
  • Fixed painting walls inside dog and cats cages
  • Fixed assigning cage for an animal
  • Fixed social media icons in main menu
  • Corrected some pets textures
  • Corrected cat head rotations

