- Improved throwing a ball
- Summary adoption window is now being shown earlier
- Motion blur is disabled by default (when first starting the game and then resetting settings to default values)
- Enhanced key rebinding
- Added blinking for humans
- Added head rotation for pets during feeding a snack
- Added pet whims
- Added trash bin (you can throw out empty boxes now!)
- Added smooth transition for the cinematic camera
- Added sound for fences
- Added confirmation window when exiting settings without saving changes
- Adjusted van movement to be more smooth
- Adjusted drone sound
- Adjusted tablet window for better compatibility with older resolutions (like 800x600)
- Disabled dragging shelter cleanliness progress bar (it should be have been read only)
- Fixes for camera animal detection
- Fixes for screen turning red or green
- Fixed hologram not disappearing after placing an item
- Fixed eating (and few other) sounds - their volume should now be affected by player distance
- Fixed "Play again" button
- Fixed auto-completing "Open tablet" task if player has done this action before task appeared
- Fixed gamepad button icons
- Fixed "as soon as possible" button during scheduling adoption
- Fixed clipping cleanup particles
- Fixed painting walls inside dog and cats cages
- Fixed assigning cage for an animal
- Fixed social media icons in main menu
- Corrected some pets textures
- Corrected cat head rotations
Animal Shelter 2 Playtest update for 31 January 2024
Playtests Update 1
