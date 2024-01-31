Health Regen is back! (Reworked)

Health regen is finally back!

Once you get to Sturdy Stone items you will be able to roll some health regen on them.

Health regen will regenerate your health by that amount after every boss kill, so once every 5 zones.

I'm still experimenting with the values, so let me know on Discord what you think!

Scrolls of Return should now work properly again.

They are not consumed, so you only need one of each, the lowest one will always be used first, so sell it if you want to go higher!

Cleaned up the interface a bit when starting/stopping the adventure.

The Sturdy Stone items now require a lot less wood and a little less stone.

More items coming soon!

Let's find out what the new highest zone is going to be in this patch!

Let me know on Discord.