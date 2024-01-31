 Skip to content

Hollow Cocoon update for 31 January 2024

Russian is now supported. (Ver1.16)

Russian is now supported in Ver 1.16.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the translators for their careful and accurate translations.
Thank you very much.

Russian translator: Nikita Mikhalev

