Russian is now supported. (Ver1.16)

Russian is now supported in Ver 1.16.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the translators for their careful and accurate translations.

Thank you very much.

Russian translator: Nikita Mikhalev

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2414630/