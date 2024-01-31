Russian is now supported. (Ver1.16)

Russian is now supported in Ver 1.16.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank the translators for their careful and accurate translations.
Thank you very much.
Russian translator: Nikita Mikhalev
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Russian is now supported in Ver 1.16.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank the translators for their careful and accurate translations.
Thank you very much.
Russian translator: Nikita Mikhalev
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update