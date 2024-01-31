【Jan.31 | V0.901】New abilities, new mode and many other new stuff. And DEMO!

As the power of chaos further strengthens, the entire world of Journey to the West becomes more and more strange. The heroes suddenly learnt some very powerful abilities. The plants growing in the ground joined the battle to defend Tang Seng. Anyway, it’s getting really weird!

New Abilities for Heroes: Now all heroes have three unique passive abilities. Unlock them on Talent surface to kick monsters' ass(es). New Mode Farming & Defense: Plant your plants to protect Tang Monk. Due to the unstability of Chaos Power, adventurers may meet some strange situations in this mode. We will optimize this mode in the future update. Thanks for your understanding!

Adjusted some values Optimized the talent tree: the current talents have been re-planned and designed; Optimized the UI interface; Optimized some operations.

We also launched a demo in this update, so more adventurers will be able to experience the charm of Journey to the West Survivors.

Thanks for you love and support to us. If you have any problem or feedback about Journey to the West Survivors, please tell us in DISCORD.