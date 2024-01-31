 Skip to content

Fragment of Humanity update for 31 January 2024

Patch Note - Update 1.1.0

Build 13324013

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added highlight effect on important objects:
-Important items will now be highlighted to make them easier for players to spot.

Added a particle effect when hitting structures made of flesh with the hammer:
-Structures, such as enemies or in-game items, made of flesh will now react with a dynamic particle effect when the player uses the hammer. This will improve the visual experience when attacking these entities.

Added the ability to break the padlock by shooting it with the gun:
-Players now have the ability to destroy the padlock using their pistol. This functionality offers an alternative to traditional key usage

Improved haptic feedback:
-Haptic feedback has been improved for a more immersive tactile experience.

Improved sounds when hitting objects on structures:
-Sounds during attacks with objects on structures have been improved for an enhanced hearing experience.

Added loot and monsters when the player breaks the fleshballs:
-By breaking the fleshballs, players can now discover additional loot and encounter the new type of creature.

(This update follows the feedback seen in a video)

