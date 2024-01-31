 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hammer of Virtue update for 31 January 2024

Small Bug Fix for Horde Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 13324004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

FIxed a bug that sometimes stopped player to advance in Horde Mode.

Please let me know if the issue persist.

Best
Jens

Changed files in this update

Depot 1840821 Depot 1840821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link