Centrist update for 31 January 2024

Centrist (V1.07)

Share · View all patches · Build 13323914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In Extremist mode it was difficult to make good use of flame in higher difficulties, so i have added new special block "Big Flame". Also bombs will now appear slightly later, since there wasn't much purpose for bombs with so few blocks on the board.

  • Added new special block "Big Flame" for Extremist mode
  • Bombs no longer appear before 40 blocks are placed in Extremist mode
  • Corner blocks are now drawn over outlines
  • Added achievements for reaching difficulty 10 & 11

