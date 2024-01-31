Centrist (V1.07)

In Extremist mode it was difficult to make good use of flame in higher difficulties, so i have added new special block "Big Flame". Also bombs will now appear slightly later, since there wasn't much purpose for bombs with so few blocks on the board.

Added new special block "Big Flame" for Extremist mode

Bombs no longer appear before 40 blocks are placed in Extremist mode

Corner blocks are now drawn over outlines

Added achievements for reaching difficulty 10 & 11