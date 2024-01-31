Centrist (V1.07)

In Extremist mode it was difficult to make good use of flame in higher difficulties, so i have added new special block "Big Flame". Also bombs will now appear slightly later, since there wasn't much purpose for bombs with so few blocks on the board.
- Added new special block "Big Flame" for Extremist mode
- Bombs no longer appear before 40 blocks are placed in Extremist mode
- Corner blocks are now drawn over outlines
- Added achievements for reaching difficulty 10 & 11
