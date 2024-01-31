The only thing I changed was the copyright date on the title screen. This game started development last year, so I forgot it still had 2023 as it's copyright year. I just changed it to 2024. Nothing else about the game has been changed.
Escape From Inferno update for 31 January 2024
January 31, 2024 update (version 1.01)
