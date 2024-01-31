 Skip to content

Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout update for 31 January 2024

UPDATE with new translations: JAPANESE and SIMPLIFIED CHINESE

31 January 2024 · Build 13323649

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We reached version v1.0 and released a patch with two new languages:
Japanese;
Simplified Chinese;

We also added minor improvements and adjustments based on community videos and requests.

