Speed Crew has arrived!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Get ready, because Speed Crew is finally here! Gather your crew, or go solo - the choice is yours. Dive into racing championships, repair arriving cars, explore 48 levels across 4 Chapters, unlock sponsored races to find hidden treasures, defeat Dominion, and get your victory. Four decades of racing, from the 70s to the 00s, are waiting for you!

Unlock Arcade mode for even more challenges!

Check out our new Sabotage Mode. Play as Dominion Torrento himself, and disrupt your teammates' championship runs. Your aim is to ruin their efforts, while they strive to win and give you a well-deserved slap ;)

KEY FEATURES:

Local and online multiplayer options.

Engaging storyline with animated and voiced cinematics, featuring 4 racing championships spanning 4 decades.

Unique 48 levels to explore.

Arcade mode for those seeking true challenges.

Dynamic pit lane filled with a variety of tools, hazards, and car issues to keep the action intense.

Customization: pick your character, hat, and costume color.

Stylized 3D graphics with a retro touch and custom-made soundtrack for each decade.

Suitable for all ages and skill levels.

Slaps! Slap Dominion, slap cars, slap your teammates, slap that release button. Become a true pit stop tyrant!

Have fun, Crew! :)