Due to some technical reasons, the self built floating island is still under development and is expected to be released in about a week to enter the testing phase. At the same time, we will release a new updated route in version 1.6, informing everyone of next year's updated plan and arrangement.

1, added the adventurer automatic learning skills and equipment skills function, can be opened in the adventurer details interface.

2, increased the screening function of reincarnation.

3. Added a lot of English translations.

4, optimize the promotion of special effects, different promotion options have special effects.

5. Fixed an issue where the reward interface could not be opened again.

6. Adjusted the description of some technology trees.

7. Fixed a BUG where trading bank pre-order information would sometimes be lost.

8, adjust the manufacturing time, building additional effect description.

To make the version more stable, we will temporarily suspend the development of new content before the new year. We will solve at least 10 bugs and optimizations every week, and address all issues that players feel are inconvenient to operate and not highly automated. We will update it on Friday. If you have any suggestions or bugs, please feel free to give feedback in Discord or leave comments in the comment section. We will actively adopt and incorporate them into the game. (The automatic learning equipment skills and forgetting skills are still under development and are expected to be updated next week.)