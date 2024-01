Share · View all patches · Build 13323317 · Last edited 31 January 2024 – 11:13:29 UTC by Wendy

Hey all,

Another day, another update! Let's get into it.

Mouse Sensitivity Adjustment

Improved the mouse sensitivity option. Now, you can adjust it using either a slider bar or numerical input, giving you more control.

Zenonite's Ultimate Ability Rework

Reworked Zenonite's Ultimate to auto-target the nearest enemy instead of manual cursor targeting. Shoutout to H3NB for the suggestion!

Appreciate all the feedback and suggestions. Keep them coming!

Muska out!