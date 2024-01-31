🦾 Autoplay Mod/Preview Map 🖱️ - Feb 1

Join our Discord community for progress updates and the new level editor! https://discord.gg/NQ7UvKaU6z
🦾 Autoplay Mod/Preview Map 🖱️
- You can now preview maps with “Autoplay” mod where the game will do its best to play the map for you.
- Autoplay will also work with the “See-Saw” mod and with different song speeds
- Note that autoplay will perform better at higher frame rates.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where a “Wrong Lane” in a replay would break the rest of the replay.
- Fixed the double “%%” in leaderboards and multiplayer
