patch notes 1.31

BUG fix

BUG that the glory talent box cannot be collected

BUG that line change time is not displayed

BUG in the number of fruit returned from the fetal fruit

Relic-Heart of the Mountain BUG not taking effect

Experience adjustments

Talents consume materials, and now bound and unbound can be mixed.

Challenge missions have lowered mission conditions/reward silver coins (green/blue/purple quality has been raised to 400/550/700)

The daily silver coin output of the glory talent box has been increased (glory talent 2/4/6/8/10 corresponds to 500/700/900/1200/1500)

Season tasks increase the output of diamond coins (now you will get diamond coins*1 after completing chapters 6/7/8/9/10)

The chance of volcano monsters dropping purple equipment has been increased/now there is a chance of dropping purple 1-star magic tools/trinkets

Monster Merchant Materials - Added purple catalytic exchange for purple 1-star weapons/1-star armor

Endgame 3 now always drops the Purple Book of Insight

The number of Glory emblems purchased each week has been increased from 10 to 20

The adjustable price range of trading lines is adjusted to 0.25~3 (previously 0.5~2)

Combat adjustments

The main attribute of the warrior's hammer strength is adjusted to 90%

Broadblade/Royal Sword damage increased

New effects for Priest Restoration Pact/Earth Pact

·After using the skill, the magic damage caused is increased by 15% for 5 seconds.

Relic - The Flute of Restoration has been adjusted so that walking will also restore energy at the same time.

Relic - Energy Dance Shoes are adjusted to gain pure damage increase BUFF for walking.

New

In King of Lava 3, there is a 20% chance of dropping the material Flame Spirit when killing a player with a rating of B or above.

You can use materials in the monster merchant material order to exchange for optional equipment.

Compensation: Silver coins500, Expert Book of Insight5, Ultimate Potion3, Gold Coins4, Fruit of your choice*5

other

The world boss sandworm and other boss materials will be added in the next update

The bug that the bow range does not take effect requires updating the client to be fixed, and the time is to be determined.

Season Mission - Avalon Wood/Sand Elemental takes damage and the mission does not count BUG

Challenge Mission - Defeat any elemental boss, the actual defeat of the outpost boss is also calculated as a bug

Holy War Flag - Causes 1 point of damage and restores 1 point of life. BUG does not take effect.

Pet mark display attributes are wrong