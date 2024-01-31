[Beta Branch] v0.4.0t2 Update

Fixed an issue where particle effects were not positioned correctly when bullets were moving at high speeds.

Improved several text descriptions.

Redesigned the shape of mines.

Added shadows to mines.

Changed the timing of trap destruction at battle ends, which now occurs before the start of the minion chain explosion animation instead of after it ends.

Adjusted the actual Minion Spawn rate, which changes along with level progress: 50%~150% → 75%~125%.

Reduced the growth rate of Enemy Damage: increasing faster at higher levels → a fixed increase of +1 every 10 levels.

Reduced the growth rate of Minion Spawn: max value 900% at level 61 → max value 600% at level 41.

Reduced the growth rate of Boss HP by approximately 20%.

Reduced the Multi-level effect on Minion HP, max value at x10: x2000% → x600%.

Reduced the Multi-level effect on Boss HP, max value at x10: x6000% → x1500%.

Reduced the Multi-level effect on Enemy Damage, max value at x10: x300% → 200%.

Reduced the Multi-level effect on Score Multiplier, max value at x10: x300% → x200%.

Adjusted enemy growth after level 100.

Added 1 new challenge: Advanced Challenge.

Modified effects of 3 challenges: Better Boss, Hard Training, Mad Fans.

Modified effects of 2 upgrades: Active Detonation, Stage Supply.

Polished all the music tracks.

How To Get Beta Branch

Right-click on Geometry Arena in your Steam library. Click on "Properties". Click on "Betas" tab. Select "beta" from the drop-down box in the top right。 UPDATE AND PLAY!

Notice

Please be aware that the beta branch may contain potential bugs, which could even result in save file corruption. Ensure you regularly back up your saves.

Here is the path of save file:

%UserProfile%\AppData\LocalLow\011 Games\Geometry Arena 2

If you encounter any bugs, please report them to me. I will fix them immediately (if I'm awake).

Community

Your suggestions and feedback are quite valuable to me.

Please feel free to share them via Steam or Discord.

I'd love to hear from you!

Geometry Arena 2 Discord