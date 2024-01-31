PATCH NOTES V1.0080

This update adds enchant containers to Tower Walker. Transfer S-grade enchant bonuses between weapons and armors. We also improved all armor sets in the game and the display for all set bonuses. Enjoy!
Stay awhile and grind!
Here are the patch notes (1.0080.4705):
NEW CONTENT
- ADDED new feature to enchanting "Enchant containers"
- ADDED button in main menu "Settings" to sync Steam Achievements with milestones(click once to trigger by auto on next character load)
CLASSES
- Tweaks to increase Stalker "Mortal blow" Rank 1,2,3,8,9 and 10 trigger chance
ITEMS
- ADDED new item S-grade, "ENCHANT CONTAINER (Armor & Helmets)"
- ADDED new item S-grade, "ENCHANT CONTAINER (Weapons)"
- Tweaks to increase "Molten" set armor and resistance
- Tweaks to increase "Molten" set XP gain
- Reworked and improved set bonuses for all "RAPID ABYSSAL" sets
- Reworked and improved set bonuses for all "RAPID DEMONIC" sets
- Reworked and improved set bonuses for all "RAPID EMBER" sets
- Reworked and improved set bonuses for all "RAPID GARDEN" sets
- Reworked and improved set bonuses for all "RAPID TEMPEST" sets
- Reworked and improved set bonuses for all "RAPID CELESTIAL" sets
CRAFTING
- Added "Enchant container" to crafting
- Added craft cost 5 "Diamonds" to blessed enchant ring scroll
- Removed craft cost 1 "Soulstone" to common S-grade enchant weapon and armor scroll
- Added craft cost 3 "Sapphire" to common S-grade enchant weapon and armor scroll
MISC
- Major improvements to the display of all armor sets (now clearly show gains)
- Added require weapon text to all class skills hover tooltips in learn mastery
- Fixed issue with equipping fortitude rings in combat not updating maxhp
- Fixed issue with embassy upgrade in basecamp not visible when max level
- Fixed issues with milestones not triggering in dungeons
- Minor improvements to save/load systems
- Minor improvements to all item databases and loot systems
- Minor improvements to milestone and achievement systems
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update