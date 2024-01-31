PATCH NOTES V1.0080

Share · View all patches · Build 13323058 · Last edited 31 January 2024 – 11:09:30 UTC by Wendy

This update adds enchant containers to Tower Walker. Transfer S-grade enchant bonuses between weapons and armors. We also improved all armor sets in the game and the display for all set bonuses. Enjoy!

Stay awhile and grind!

Here are the patch notes (1.0080.4705):

NEW CONTENT

ADDED new feature to enchanting "Enchant containers"

ADDED button in main menu "Settings" to sync Steam Achievements with milestones(click once to trigger by auto on next character load)

CLASSES

Tweaks to increase Stalker "Mortal blow" Rank 1,2,3,8,9 and 10 trigger chance

ITEMS

ADDED new item S-grade, "ENCHANT CONTAINER (Armor & Helmets)"

ADDED new item S-grade, "ENCHANT CONTAINER (Weapons)"

Tweaks to increase "Molten" set armor and resistance

Tweaks to increase "Molten" set XP gain

Reworked and improved set bonuses for all "RAPID ABYSSAL" sets

Reworked and improved set bonuses for all "RAPID DEMONIC" sets

Reworked and improved set bonuses for all "RAPID EMBER" sets

Reworked and improved set bonuses for all "RAPID GARDEN" sets

Reworked and improved set bonuses for all "RAPID TEMPEST" sets

Reworked and improved set bonuses for all "RAPID CELESTIAL" sets

CRAFTING

Added "Enchant container" to crafting

Added craft cost 5 "Diamonds" to blessed enchant ring scroll

Removed craft cost 1 "Soulstone" to common S-grade enchant weapon and armor scroll

Added craft cost 3 "Sapphire" to common S-grade enchant weapon and armor scroll

MISC

Major improvements to the display of all armor sets (now clearly show gains)

Added require weapon text to all class skills hover tooltips in learn mastery

Fixed issue with equipping fortitude rings in combat not updating maxhp

Fixed issue with embassy upgrade in basecamp not visible when max level

Fixed issues with milestones not triggering in dungeons

Minor improvements to save/load systems

Minor improvements to all item databases and loot systems

Minor improvements to milestone and achievement systems

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!