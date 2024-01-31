Update 44.6 - Just a quick one

Nothing major, just a few more things I wanted to get out of the way.
- Fixed the cancel button not working on popups.
- Fixed some typos.
- The AI will no longer offer to hire you at their sheds.
- If you right click on a market in your building menu, your character will run to that market.
- Skills will now apply correctly when starting a new game.
- Added a new conversation option to ask someone who their best friend is. Then you can discuss that friend.
- Fixed some terrain issues.
- Increased the duration of injury that can be sustained when chopping wood.
- Various UI tweaks.
Cheers,
Atorcoppe.
Changed files in this update