SAELIG update for 31 January 2024

Update 44.6 - Just a quick one

Share · View all patches · Build 13322973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nothing major, just a few more things I wanted to get out of the way.

  • Fixed the cancel button not working on popups.
  • Fixed some typos.
  • The AI will no longer offer to hire you at their sheds.
  • If you right click on a market in your building menu, your character will run to that market.
  • Skills will now apply correctly when starting a new game.
  • Added a new conversation option to ask someone who their best friend is. Then you can discuss that friend.
  • Fixed some terrain issues.
  • Increased the duration of injury that can be sustained when chopping wood.
  • Various UI tweaks.

Cheers,
Atorcoppe.

