Love n Life: Lucky Teacher Available Now!



After countless difficulties, Love n Life: Teacher has finally been able to release nationwide. On the occasion of the first game launch in the Love n Life franchise, let's explore "What Makes Reborn Entertainment Special" over the past 3 years:

Reborn Entertainment Game Highlights:

Game Design: "game must fun" is our development team's top priority. Maintaining that sense of fun requires a combination of elements such as freedom, balancing accessibility and challenge, pacing the game when unlocking features, and a tutorial that is logically spread out so players don't feel overwhelmed. Additionally, our designers have implemented challenging gameplay styles, allowing hardcore players to optimize and strategize to master the game. In short, we call it "easy to play but hard to master, free to build your own style."

Character Design: Our team meticulously builds characters, considering their background, personality, appearance, and outfits. Each girl provides players with a realistic and enjoyable experience. Interestingly, our lead character artist used to work in the fashion design industry, so Reborn girls' outfits are tastefully designed, enhancing the girls' body aesthetics.

Audio Design: Immersive music – our sound designer spent hours finding and selecting suitable tracks that convey the right context. In reviews of our previous games, many users praised our music and sound design, expressing a desire to purchase the soundtracks. However, our contracts only allow their use in the game, not for sale. In the future, as we expand, we plan to create exclusive soundtracks that can be sent to our fans.

Affordable Pricing: Many fans have told us that our game is very reasonably priced. As gamers ourselves, we understand the financial challenges, and we aim to make the game accessible to everyone. Our pricing and discount policies have been the best since the initial release, ensuring that everyone can own the game as soon as possible without waiting.

Although our team is small, and resources are limited, these are the sincere thoughts and desires we want to share with everyone. Join us on this journey and see how far we can go together!

