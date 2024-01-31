 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

雷剑传说 update for 31 January 2024

EA Version Update Notes for January 31, 2024:

Share · View all patches · Build 13322792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where some skills could not be unlocked;
Added a heavy sword attack action when jumping;
Added vibration function for the controller;
Optimized the AI of some monsters.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2685061 Depot 2685061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link