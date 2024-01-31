Fixed a bug where some skills could not be unlocked;
Added a heavy sword attack action when jumping;
Added vibration function for the controller;
Optimized the AI of some monsters.
雷剑传说 update for 31 January 2024
EA Version Update Notes for January 31, 2024:
Fixed a bug where some skills could not be unlocked;
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update