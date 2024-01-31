 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Big Ambitions update for 31 January 2024

Build 2263: Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13322791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy 2024!!

Whether you're just starting to take over New York City or have been with us for a while, we're glad you're here!

EA 0.5 is looking really good so far, but first, here are a few bug fixes to tide you over until then!

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed game-breaking issue caused by Electronics Stores in C2 buildings
  • Fixed customers getting stuck in a "full queue" that didn't exist
  • Fixed customers per hour randomly dropping to 0 at 01:00
  • Fixed customers not counting for the correct hour
  • Fixed a few issues that were causing warehouse and headquarters to become corrupted
  • Fixed furniture deliveries being duplicated
  • Fixed "out of stock" items impacting pricing
  • Fixed playing on laptop gives "Magic" happiness
  • Fixed warehouse camera shakes and doesn't lock to car
  • Fixed blueprints loading forever due to a Steam delay when a blueprint is deleted
  • Fixed can open Interior Designer while driving indoors
  • Fixed can fall through dock on an Electric Scooter
  • Fixed female characters getting surnames as first names
  • Fixed can't click Stage Lights at AJ Pederson

Headquarters is temporarily closed

We fixed a few more cases where your headquarters could be listed as temporarily closed.

If you currently have this issue - switch the headquarters to a different type of office (law, web, graphic designer), and turn off "temporarily closed". Then switch it back to a headquarters and it should be good!

Stuck in placement mode

We were also getting a really weird bug where some players were getting stuck in "placement mode" when trying to move certain furniture items. This should be fixed now! However, it's a very inconsistent bug, so if you see it again, please submit a bug report! Then save and reload the game and it should work again!

From the whole team here, we are so thrilled you are all loving Big Ambitions! Keep letting us know if you see anything weird, so we can keep making the game better while expanding and growing!

See you in EA 0.5!
~ Hovgaard Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1331551 Depot 1331551
  • Loading history…
Depot 1331552 Depot 1331552
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link