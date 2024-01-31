Build 2263: Patch Notes

Happy 2024!!
Whether you're just starting to take over New York City or have been with us for a while, we're glad you're here!
EA 0.5 is looking really good so far, but first, here are a few bug fixes to tide you over until then!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed game-breaking issue caused by Electronics Stores in C2 buildings
- Fixed customers getting stuck in a "full queue" that didn't exist
- Fixed customers per hour randomly dropping to 0 at 01:00
- Fixed customers not counting for the correct hour
- Fixed a few issues that were causing warehouse and headquarters to become corrupted
- Fixed furniture deliveries being duplicated
- Fixed "out of stock" items impacting pricing
- Fixed playing on laptop gives "Magic" happiness
- Fixed warehouse camera shakes and doesn't lock to car
- Fixed blueprints loading forever due to a Steam delay when a blueprint is deleted
- Fixed can open Interior Designer while driving indoors
- Fixed can fall through dock on an Electric Scooter
- Fixed female characters getting surnames as first names
- Fixed can't click Stage Lights at AJ Pederson
Headquarters is temporarily closed
We fixed a few more cases where your headquarters could be listed as temporarily closed.
If you currently have this issue - switch the headquarters to a different type of office (law, web, graphic designer), and turn off "temporarily closed". Then switch it back to a headquarters and it should be good!
Stuck in placement mode
We were also getting a really weird bug where some players were getting stuck in "placement mode" when trying to move certain furniture items. This should be fixed now! However, it's a very inconsistent bug, so if you see it again, please submit a bug report! Then save and reload the game and it should work again!
From the whole team here, we are so thrilled you are all loving Big Ambitions! Keep letting us know if you see anything weird, so we can keep making the game better while expanding and growing!
See you in EA 0.5!
~ Hovgaard Games
