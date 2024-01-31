【Version 1.17】

New feature: Automatic sorting. However, because the automatic sorting algorithm is very complex and can not be perfectly filled, so try to use the automatic sorting function when the backpack is not completely full.

Hell Difficulty Zombie damage growth reduced by 20%

The control guide adds the missing description: In the backpack you can rotate the Angle of the item by pressing [R]

Bank eliminates key requirement for blue door

Character running stamina cost reduced by 25%

Time required to board an escape helicopter reduced from 5 to 3 seconds

*Fixed a BUG where dead flies could penetrate walls