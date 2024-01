Share · View all patches · Build 13322711 · Last edited 31 January 2024 – 13:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Version: Full V1.1

Sergei and the Tax Return is now availble on Steam worldwide!

Join the adventures of hapless Sergei as he tries to be the best delivery driver ever!

Whats new in this version:

Balancing issues addressed

Whats to come?

Sort out that cursor so you can tell if you can click something better.

Add more music? We know you love "that" song...

Idea for a hard mode... more to come.

Anyways, enjoy!