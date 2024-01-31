V 1.1.009c

Among bugfixes, I did some small balance changes for a couple annoying event-related situations to anticipate the event balance patch.
Remember that Experimental branch has more improvements and is updated regularly, if you want to try that!
Have fun!
- Michele
Balance
- Season and Weather-triggered consequences cannot appaer anymore after an Omen
- Increased Frostnip event range from 2-4 to 3-5
- Frostnip event rarity from 1 to 2
- The Apocalyptic event Gangrene Epidemic is now replaced with Measles Epidemic, causing Sickness instead of Injury, so that it does not feel like nothing can be done until you unlock the Doc House
- Burials are now correctly affected by Enhancement traits (such as the Performer's stall)
Bugfixes
- Fixed trying to upgrade a Mountain Spring and then reverting the upgrade hiding the sprite forever
- Fixed bug with events sometimes generating consequences of Heat into the Cold domain, and viceversa
- Fixed bug with events sometimes not correctly checking what other events would be coming up
- Fixed rare bug with event chance changing on pass turn when an event is generated exactly on the Doom area edge
- Fixed hovering on the chance bar before an event comes erroneously showing 50/50 chance
- Fixed Happiness and Love particles losing their color (what a sad bug!)
- Fixed Butcher's Table listing 1 turn in the Agepedia to gather feathers from chicken instead of 2
- Localization fixes
Changed files in this update