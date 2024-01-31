V 1.1.009c

Among bugfixes, I did some small balance changes for a couple annoying event-related situations to anticipate the event balance patch.

Remember that Experimental branch has more improvements and is updated regularly, if you want to try that!

Have fun!

Michele

Balance

Season and Weather-triggered consequences cannot appaer anymore after an Omen

Increased Frostnip event range from 2-4 to 3-5

Frostnip event rarity from 1 to 2

The Apocalyptic event Gangrene Epidemic is now replaced with Measles Epidemic, causing Sickness instead of Injury, so that it does not feel like nothing can be done until you unlock the Doc House

Burials are now correctly affected by Enhancement traits (such as the Performer's stall)

Bugfixes