Update Early Access 0.3

hello. everyone! How have you been?

Our White Trick has completed its second update.

As we prepare for updates, we are paying close attention to the reviews and messages you send us. The supportive support and sometimes harsh reprimands become the driving force that allows us to grow. Thank you as always for your love for our games.

We will do our best to make the game more fun to play.

The new map you've been waiting for so long has been released in mac OS version along with the expansion pack!

Now enjoy White Trick on mac OS!

Additionally, we would like to inform you about the updates to version 0.3.

● Added features

Expansion pack has been released!

⚬ WhiteTrick: Western

⚬ WhiteTrick: Western Mac OS version has been released.

Added chat system.

● Improvements

The shortcut key guide has been improved so that it can be viewed in the options window.

Improvements have been made to make it easier to know your character.

Added sound when a user enters the lobby.

Visual effects have been added to existing and new maps.

We have improved it so that when you close the game by pressing the 'End Game' button in the in-game options, you can move to the main screen.

Improvements have been made to prevent the mouse cursor from moving out of the screen when playing the game in windowed mode.

Two skill animations have been added. (Helper, jumping over the fence)

Improved to clearly see which user is currently on the turn.

⚬ Add an icon to the top of the character head

⚬ Addition of character profile UI

Improved the overall UI in the game.

⚬ In-game turn bar UI/UX modifications

⚬ Edit point button color

⚬ Remaining time UI misaligned image correction

⚬ Modification of game creation pop-up UI

⚬ Added yellow guide line when selecting a skill card

● Fixed issues