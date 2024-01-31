- Now enemy will not raise alarm after seeing a fainted enemy instead wake him up and go back to his patrol.
- Fixed stun gun ammo box can't be picked up in mission 3.
- minor other fixes
Red Glare update for 31 January 2024
Bug Fixes and Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2277721 Depot 2277721
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update