Red Glare update for 31 January 2024

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Patchnotes
  • Now enemy will not raise alarm after seeing a fainted enemy instead wake him up and go back to his patrol.
  • Fixed stun gun ammo box can't be picked up in mission 3.
  • minor other fixes

