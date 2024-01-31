 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Basketball Grand Slam 2024 update for 31 January 2024

Basketball Grand Slam 2024 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 13322356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

<New player-specific appearance>
Shark's exclusive appearance - Trendy Shark Beach is now available. After wearing this appearance, you will get +20 dunks, +20 rebounds, +20 blocks, and +20% speed.

<New fashion>
Dragon Dance Nine Heavens Suit: Three point +25, bounce +25, overall blocking +30, resistance to blocking +30, knockdown +30, steal +30
Long Yue Zaiyuan Suit: Bounce +25, Blocking +30, Dunk +30, Rebounds +25, Layup +30, Strength +30
Longteng Sihai Suit: mid-range shot +25, bounce +25, overall blocking +30, interference +30, anti-interference +30, anti-stagger +30

Add <New Year Event>

<Repair>
1.Fixed the problem of interface error when viewing other people's personal information through the world channel in the room;
2. Fixed the problem of inconsistent clothing attributes and descriptions, and adjusted the blocking ability to comprehensive blocking;
3. Fixed the issue where red dot prompts would be displayed incorrectly when viewing other players’ personal information;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2676771 Depot 2676771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link