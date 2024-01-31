Basketball Grand Slam 2024 Updates

<New player-specific appearance>

Shark's exclusive appearance - Trendy Shark Beach is now available. After wearing this appearance, you will get +20 dunks, +20 rebounds, +20 blocks, and +20% speed.

<New fashion>

Dragon Dance Nine Heavens Suit: Three point +25, bounce +25, overall blocking +30, resistance to blocking +30, knockdown +30, steal +30

Long Yue Zaiyuan Suit: Bounce +25, Blocking +30, Dunk +30, Rebounds +25, Layup +30, Strength +30

Longteng Sihai Suit: mid-range shot +25, bounce +25, overall blocking +30, interference +30, anti-interference +30, anti-stagger +30

Add <New Year Event>

<Repair>

1.Fixed the problem of interface error when viewing other people's personal information through the world channel in the room;

2. Fixed the problem of inconsistent clothing attributes and descriptions, and adjusted the blocking ability to comprehensive blocking;

3. Fixed the issue where red dot prompts would be displayed incorrectly when viewing other players’ personal information;