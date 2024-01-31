- Fixed tutorial for switching between testimonies that could trigger before Flavio was interviewed on a topic
- Fixed oldest save being loaded instead of most recent, when clicking on "Resume" in the main menu
Chronique des Silencieux update for 31 January 2024
Hotfix 3.7.8b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
