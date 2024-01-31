 Skip to content

Chronique des Silencieux update for 31 January 2024

Hotfix 3.7.8b

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed tutorial for switching between testimonies that could trigger before Flavio was interviewed on a topic
  • Fixed oldest save being loaded instead of most recent, when clicking on "Resume" in the main menu

