Eastward: Octopia DLC - Available Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

Today is the day! Get ready to trade in John's bang-bang gun for a watering can, and embark on a tranquil new life in Octopia. (Don't worry, you'll still need that frying pan 🍳).

In Eastward: Octopia, Sam and John return in a parallel world adventure, leaving the miasma and monsters behind them, to start a simpler life, living off the land.

Eastward: Octopia is available for $5.99 / £4.99 / €5.89 / 700円 / ¥22 CNY, with a special launch offer of 15% off the DLC running from today until February 14th! We're also running special limited-time offers on the base game & bundle too.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2305370/Eastward__Octopia/

🌏 Playable in English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional).

💰 Is there a launch discount?

The Eastward base game is also on sale at 40% off, and if you haven't started your Eastward journey yet there's a discounted Bundle available too! The Bundle is also available with the discounts included so there's no better time to jump in!

♨ Lead a peaceful new life: Help Sam and John cultivate a life free from worries. Say goodbye to the chaos of the outside world and immerse yourself in a countryside haven.



🌾 Revitalise the farmstead: Roll up your sleeves and breathe life back into a neglected cottage and its lands. Grow crops, rear (and pet!) adorable animals, forage in the wetlands, wind down with some fishing, and even strike up a conversation with a friendly ghost.

💗 Build a thriving community: Construct and upgrade stores and homes to transform Octopia into a bustling community. Complete culinary requests to attract more familiar faces to the area — some might decide to make Octopia their permanent home!

🍳 Culinary Delights: Utilise farm-fresh ingredients and John's Cookbook to whip up delicious recipes. Invite your neighbours to dinner to share your culinary creations and build connections over the universal language of good food.

🎮 What platforms is the DLC available on?

Eastward: Octopia is now available on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

An important note regarding the NS physical version - please ensure you purchase the DLC from the same eShop region as the base game in order for the DLC to activate. If you purchased a physical copy of Eastward, please check which region it is before you download the DLC product.

In terms of other platforms where the Eastward base game is currently available, the dev team are looking into making the DLC available and we will update the community as soon as we have more news.

Did you know that Eastward is also fully verified for play on SteamDeck? We think Eastward: Octopia is the perfect game to take with you on the go!

🐣 Do I need to have played the Eastward base game before I play the DLC?

Eastward: Octopia takes place in a parallel universe, so there's no need to have finished (or even started) Eastward's base game story to enjoy the simple life - you can even play it straight from the main menu.

Although many familiar faces appear in Eastward: Octopia, the plot, gameplay and character 'settings' will be a completely new experience.

However, please note that a copy of Eastward is required to access the DLC.

Once you've purchased and downloaded the DLC, make sure the DLC is 'checked' in the base game properties. After starting the base game of Eastward in your Steam Library, you can then travel to the pastoral time and space of Eastward: Octopia is a single click from the main menu interface!🚞

Eastward and the Eastward: Octopia DLC each have their own independent multi-save location. This means that when you need a break from the bustling streets of New Dam City, you can jump back in the DLC where you left off for some rural tranquillity in Octopia (or vice versa)! Although the stories unfold in parallel, experiencing the two completely different lives of the protagonists at the same time might also help to unearth some easter egg links that will make you smile! 😄

⏰ How long is the DLC?

We estimate that it will take about 15 to 20 hours to clear the main content of the DLC, but the actual time depends on your playstyle. Some players may spend more time discovering recipes to unlock and make various tasty dishes 🍛, or get re-acquainted with familiar characters! You might also indulge more time in mini-games such as fishing 🎣 or the bomb-mining game. It's safe to say there is much to be discovered!

⏩ We have also added the "fast forward" function from the recent December base game QoL update. When playing animations and talking to characters, players can press the E key to speed up and skip text passages; or they can take a nap on the bench in front of John & Sam's cottage to recover their physical strength while the in-game time speeds up.

📖 Any tips for how to get started in Eastward: Octopia?

A successful life in the countryside always starts with getting hold of some good farm tools and getting to work planting and harvesting crops, clearing the fields, and selling your produce! Last week we posted a Steam News blog all about Farm Management tips - take a look!

You can also bring up the game menu at any time to view the current cooking tasks, find out the location of town residents on the map, check crop information and maturity time, and gradually unlock more character information. Videos demonstrating farming, harvesting, felling etc. in the game are also shown in the Settings menu.

Love Eastward? How about some super-duper-exclusive merch? 🤩

Now available for pre-order is the 'Eastward: Design Works' collection, including music, prints, and a stunning 250-page masterpiece of an artbook, all created in collaboration with our pals from Lost in Cult.

There are 2 different editions to choose from, including the 'New Dam City Deluxe Edition' featuring a beautiful spot-gloss hardcover, yellow slipcase and outer box, section sewn binding, art prints, A3 posters, enamel pin badges, a cute 'saving memories' Fridge bookmark, a set of Eastward culinary recipe cards + an Earth Born zine! The first 500 copies of the New Dam City version will also include a bookplate attached to the inside, signed by the dev team at Pixpil.

The Eastward: Design Works is expected to ship in Summer 2024.

Check the Lost in Cult website to grab yours before the campaign ends on Feb 14th!

We're beyond excited for you to embrace the simplicity and joy that await in Eastward: Octopia. Thanks to each of you who supported and got excited about this new project with Pixpil!

We hope you have a blast! 🌱🎣🍲✨

