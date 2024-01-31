Getting both the lack and excess of population under control – Update 1.902.0

Greetings Patrons!

According to numerous reactions from many of you, and what troubles can arise in longer gameplay sessions, we’ve decided to pack together numerous modifications to game features impacting two of the most prominent problems some players are encountering – the lack or slow growth of the population, or the opposite situation with these numbers snowballing after a while.

General idea was to boost the possible population growth in earlier stages of the game, and slow it down after certain number of ingame years. At the same time, tweaks have been also made to system managing the speed with which resources are distributed around your city.

Changing any of these numbers in a full game featuring so many interlinked numbers and calculations was rather tricky, but from all the testing we've done, it should work properly and as intended. If you notice any weird consequences, please do let us know so we can adjust it more if needed.

Let’s go over the list of changes for this update:

CHANGELOG

MODIFIED: Movement speed of dedicated carriers (in jobs board) is increased by 10%

MODIFIED: After 20 and 40 ingame years, carrier speed is increased by further 4%

MODIFIED: When production building requires a critical resource, carrier will go pick it up even if drop off distance is further away

MODIFIED: If some resource is very abundant in warehouse, carriers will pick up larger quantity for delivery then usual

MODIFIED: Road signs increase road travel speed by additional 2% after 20 ingame years

MODIFIED: After 20 ingame years, and once city gets much bigger, number of required dedicated carriers is slightly increased

MODIFIED: in first several years of your colony, 2-4 additional colonists will arrive to your city per year

MODIFIED: if your colony exceeds 1000 citizens, natural birthrate will slow down after ingame year 40, then 60, then 80 again, further reducing snowball effect

With all these changes, it should be easier to start your colony and manage its growth in first critical years. After that, once you get to later stages of the game, sudden overpopulation and strain on already established production chains should be easier to control.

Hope it will further improve your experience and help you build sustaining and long lasting medieval colony!

Govern on!