《Soul Academy》 Creative Workshop: Now Open

Dear "Soul Academy" Players,

We are thrilled to announce a significant milestone update for "Soul Academy" — the Creative Workshop is now open! This update is not just a new feature; it fundamentally transforms and enriches your gaming experience, offering unprecedented "creative freedom."

Highlights of the Creative Workshop

1. New Mod Management Tool:

We have introduced a comprehensive Mod management tool, allowing you to easily browse, install, update, and manage your Mods.

2. Creative Production Tool:

With our production tools, you can create new content such as heroes, equipment, and more. This will bring you a different gaming experience and become a new work.

3. Battle Testing Tool:

This tool allows you to test and optimize the Mods you create, ensuring they run smoothly in the game.

4. Spirit Skill Learning Feature:

The newly added Spirit Skill learning feature allows you to freely adjust the Spirit Skills of your students, providing more strategic choices and a personalized experience.

Join the Creative Workshop and Unleash Your Imagination

The opening of the Creative Workshop marks a new era for "Soul Academy," where the creativity and passion of the player community will directly influence and enrich the game world. Whether you are looking for new challenges or want to realize your unique ideas, the "Soul Academy" Creative Workshop offers you the platform and tools needed.

We warmly invite all players to join this exciting new journey and work together to create a vibrant and ever-evolving "Soul Academy." Whether you are a creator or user of Mods, we believe the Creative Workshop will provide you with a brand-new gaming experience.

We look forward to seeing your creativity and works flourish in the world of "Soul Academy"!