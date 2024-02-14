 Skip to content

Dungeons 4 update for 14 February 2024

Dungeons 4 - Update 1.3.1

Dear fellow adepts of Evil, the Ultimate Evil greets you,

We have just released a small update for Dungeons 4 on all available platforms.
For more details, please check out the full changelog below.

Insert evil laughter here
Hahaha…cough!

Changes

Controls
  • Implemented several improvements when using a gamepad while playing on PC.
Changes
  • [Modding Beta] The list of user-generated skirmish maps now updates automatically after subscribing to a Mod.io map. Previously, if a player subscribed to a user-generated map via Mod.io, the game had to be restarted to refresh the view of the list.
  • Fixed an issue where it was not possible to summon the Dungeon Lord Gorgu within the Dungeon.

Mouse and Keyboard Support on Consoles
Mouse and Keyboard can now be used when playing Dungeons 4 on Xbox Series X|S or on PlayStation 5.

