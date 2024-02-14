Dungeons 4 - Update 1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13322148 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 13:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Dear fellow adepts of Evil, the Ultimate Evil greets you,

We have just released a small update for Dungeons 4 on all available platforms.

For more details, please check out the full changelog below.

Insert evil laughter here

Hahaha…cough!



Changes

Controls

Implemented several improvements when using a gamepad while playing on PC.

Changes

[Modding Beta] The list of user-generated skirmish maps now updates automatically after subscribing to a Mod.io map. Previously, if a player subscribed to a user-generated map via Mod.io, the game had to be restarted to refresh the view of the list.

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to summon the Dungeon Lord Gorgu within the Dungeon.

Mouse and Keyboard Support on Consoles

Mouse and Keyboard can now be used when playing Dungeons 4 on Xbox Series X|S or on PlayStation 5.