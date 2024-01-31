 Skip to content

Hotel Simulation update for 31 January 2024

🌟 Game Update Now Live! 🌟

Share · View all patches · Build 13322070 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

We're excited to announce an update that's set to enhance your gaming experience even further! Here's what's new:

Revamped Building System: Constructing hotels is now much easier and practical! Our new system allows you to build your hotels with ease and flexibility.
Improved Loading Times: We've reduced scene loading times, so your game loads faster, allowing you to start playing sooner.
Graphics Enhancements: By adjusting the scale between objects and characters, we've improved the graphics, making your game look more vibrant and realistic.
Bug Fixes: We've fixed several bugs that negatively impacted gameplay, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable experience.
Renewed Cleaning System: Hotel cleaning is now a breeze! With our updated system, you can manage your hotel's cleanliness more comfortably.
We hope these updates make your gaming experience even more enjoyable. Enjoy your game, and we look forward to your feedback!

Changed files in this update

