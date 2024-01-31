- Updated version info to 2.7.3 from 2.7.2
- Added Nanite support to objects to allow better FPS and performance.
- Adjusted Basement Puzzle for an actual puzzle.
- Added items to Locker in Outside Mansion Map.
- Refined the intro cinematics. (still a work in progress)
- Added in new location for one of the notes on the Mansion map. ( for the one that used to be in the kitchen)
- Adjusted Jumpscares for the Mansion map.
- Adjusted some of the puzzles for the Mansion map to perform better.
- Adjusted lighting inside Mansion.
Project Horror Tales update for 31 January 2024
Patch 2.7.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
