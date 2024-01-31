 Skip to content

Project Horror Tales update for 31 January 2024

Patch 2.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13322029

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated version info to 2.7.3 from 2.7.2
  • Added Nanite support to objects to allow better FPS and performance.
  • Adjusted Basement Puzzle for an actual puzzle.
  • Added items to Locker in Outside Mansion Map.
  • Refined the intro cinematics. (still a work in progress)
  • Added in new location for one of the notes on the Mansion map. ( for the one that used to be in the kitchen)
  • Adjusted Jumpscares for the Mansion map.
  • Adjusted some of the puzzles for the Mansion map to perform better.
  • Adjusted lighting inside Mansion.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2325031 Depot 2325031
