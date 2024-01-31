 Skip to content

The Night is Grey update for 31 January 2024

The Night is Grey Patch 1.2 Update

The Night is Grey Patch 1.2 Update · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

First of all thank you for supporting this passion project.
We just updated the games's build into 1.2 that improves and adds the following:

Added a new simple hint system in the zoomed in puzzles. A icon will appear on the up right corner and by pressing it, you have a simple multi step hint system. Giving you a simple hint or a more straightforward one. (just make sure you have hint mode ON for this)

• Added a trigger warning disclaimer in the games start loading screen.
• Added a small reminder tutorial in Ch2
• Added a brand new music during a cutscene
• Game start load time improvement
• Some corrections on the dialogues
• Readjusted the mine map visibility
• Fixed hints spots not showing outside the office in Ch2
• Fixed a small visual bug in the mine

Just make sure that you have the minimum required specs
to run the game mentioned the steam game page store.

We are still improving the game's build.

Thank you for the support,
Whalestork team.

