Patch 0.9.3.2 - More fixes!

This little patch does the following:
- Gets rid of four crashes (hurray!): Two related to caravans, one asking for news from a visitor, and another to working.
- Stars are no longer visible below the deepest depth.
- Visitors AI has been improved and a fix bugs related to these have been fixed.
- Risen skeletons can no longer have the "tough skin" perk, because that was just weird.
- Caravans leaving will be better at finding the correct exit.
Thanks for all the kind words and feedback!
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
Changed files in this update