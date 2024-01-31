Patch 0.9.3.2 - More fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 13321972 · Last edited 31 January 2024 – 09:06:07 UTC by Wendy

This little patch does the following:

Gets rid of four crashes (hurray!): Two related to caravans, one asking for news from a visitor, and another to working.

Stars are no longer visible below the deepest depth.

Visitors AI has been improved and a fix bugs related to these have been fixed.

Risen skeletons can no longer have the "tough skin" perk, because that was just weird.

Caravans leaving will be better at finding the correct exit.

Thanks for all the kind words and feedback!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias