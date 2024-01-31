 Skip to content

Grim Realms update for 31 January 2024

Patch 0.9.3.2 - More fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 13321972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This little patch does the following:

  • Gets rid of four crashes (hurray!): Two related to caravans, one asking for news from a visitor, and another to working.
  • Stars are no longer visible below the deepest depth.
  • Visitors AI has been improved and a fix bugs related to these have been fixed.
  • Risen skeletons can no longer have the "tough skin" perk, because that was just weird.
  • Caravans leaving will be better at finding the correct exit.

Thanks for all the kind words and feedback!
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

