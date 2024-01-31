Patch Notes of January 31

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

=============

【New Story Looting Gameplay - Journey Story】

In the [Journey Story] gameplay, commanders will be able to enjoy the exclusive storyline of SP Blackguard, and have a chance to obtain ancient sets of [Eternal Quality] gears after challenging the final BOSS.

Journey Story has 2 modes: <Story Experience Mode> and <Standard Mode>, provide different game experiences for commanders with different levels.

<Story Experience Mode>

Unlock:

Complete Chapter.1 Area <7-4>

Mode Contents:

A more easy battle environment

Final Boss Stage does not divide multiple difficulties

No additional rewards will be dropped for Final Boss Stage

<Standard Mode>

Unlock:

Complete the progress to 100% in the <Oblivion Places 3> Level up the Yggdrasil to 1300

Mode Contents:

Normal difficulty battle environment

Completing the levels in the Standard mode can also claim the first complete reward for the corresponding level of the Story Mode

Final Boss Stage divided into multiple difficulties to choose

Final Boss Stage will drop special gears and other rewards

The chapter unlocked in this [Journey Story] – Ying’s personal plot story [The Phantom of Orient]

At the end of the year, Arklance celebrated the annual grand festival, the Spring Festival. Every household was bustling and celebrating, welcoming the Eastern New Year. And at this time of saying goodbye to the old year, a traveler from the Eastern came to the town...

参与【正常实战模式】最终BOSS关卡的挑战，有几率掉落以下新增的4件套【永恒品质】上古套装 - 【幽焰剑士】、【霆霓猩红】、【绝境漫游者】，4件套包含部位为：戒指&圣物&徽章&副手。

上古装备将会有800装备等级上限，副手部位更有新的黑石孔位可解锁，此类装备不能使用品质石进行品质改造，但是可以通过装备强化功能获得额外的附加属性。

由于上古装备的增加，护手部位将会在后续版本中增加可放置萃取石技能的数量，并且可接受黑卫装备栏右侧部位的萃取技能。

同时，完成【剧情体验模式】与【正常实战模式】的特定关卡，均可获得首通奖励 - 上官影的武器与头盔皮肤。

未来，我们还会陆续解锁新的故事章节，敬请期待！

【New SP Lightning Striker Blackguard】 Shadowy Mirage - Ying

【Skill Introdution】

【Gems】

Gems Fusion Optimization

Adjusted the Fusion requirements of the Gems that quality lower than immortal. Now as long as the Gems are of the same level, the fusion operation can be performed.

【卡池更新】

新增新手卡池：自由炮手&战争之蹄，新玩家创建账号后的30天内，将解锁该卡池供玩家抽取，30天后卡池将自行结束。

同时，本次更新后，老玩家也将解锁该卡池，卡池持续时间为30天。

注：该新手卡池与现有其他卡池不共享保底次数

【New Equipment Modification Inheritance Function】

If the Equipment have be modified that met the following requirements, it can be inherited attributes:

Max Level of the <Material Equipment> is 700, and already be engraved. <Material Equipment> and <Target Equipment> are in the same slot, and have the same Affixes Group. Max Level of the <Target Equipment> must equal to or higher than the <Material Equipment>. If choose Ancient Equipment as the <Target Equipment> to inherited, its quality must equal to or higher than the <Material Equipment>.

Special Notes:

<Material Equipment> will be destroyed after inherited (please consider it carefully before the operation)

Some of the Equipments (such like Blackguard Exclusive Weapon and Bounties Reward Equipments) can not be inherited.

If the Max Level of <Material Equipment> and <Target Equipment> are different, the Inheritance Contents are different too. For detailed contents, please check the Notes in the Inheritance Interface, the following are the notes:

<Inheritance Equipment>

Material Equipment: Max Level 700

Target Equipment: Max Level 700

<Attributes can be inherited>

Equipment Level

Enhancement Level

Equipment Quality

Affixes and Affixes Level

Fusion Level

<Inheritance Equipment>

Material Equipment: Max Level 700

Target Equipment: Max Level 800

<Attributes can be inherited>

Equipment Level

Affixes and Affixes Level

<Inheritance Equipment>

Material Equipment: Max Level 800

Target Equipment: Max Level 800

<Attributes can be inherited>

Equipment Level

Affixes and Affixes Level

【阵线相关】

新增阵线 - 【雷暴阵线】

SP雷系英雄：自由炮手、玉面九尾、上官影

阵线效果：阵线达到2/3/4级时，队伍中的该阵线黑卫在释放必杀技同时，朝随机敌人释放2/4/8道闪电，对落点附近敌人造成800%法术强度闪电伤害。（该伤害视为技能伤害，且只会受到全伤害增幅和闪电伤害增幅的影响）

<阵线等级上限提升>

SP黑卫的阵线等级上限提升为10级

【New Limited-time Optional SP Pool】

New Limited-time SP Pool Duration: After Update ~ 2 27, 2024

Rules：

Players can pick one of the SP Blackguards to summon from the above Blackguards: [Coltish Artillerist], [Legendary Dragon], [Foxy Archduchess], [Thorny Bramble], [Coffin Morrigan], [Centaur Minerva]. The picked SP Blackguard can be freely replaced with other available SP Blackguards before being summoned, and the guaranteed number of summons will be retained. After the picked SP Blackguard is summoned, it cannot be replaced with other available SP Blackguards.

【Everwinter Land】

[Everwinter Land] Season 17 and 18 is about to start. Due to the blessing of Lightning, Lightning type heroes will enjoy additional combat ability improvements in the battle of [Everwinter Land].

New Outfit - [Ying - Disaster Slayer]

Sanguine Stone

After this update, each purchase level of [Sanguine Stone] in the Shop page will be reset to provide a double bonus for the first purchase.

【Version Events】

Ying's New Weapon & Helmet Skin Lottery Event

Duration: after update ~ February, 21 2024 12:00

Introduction: Consume Lucky Charm in the Lottery Event, commander has a chance to obtain Ying's exclusive Weapon skin, Helmet Skin, and other rich prize.

New Year Sign-in Event

<Wintersweet in snow>

Event Duration: February 2, 2024 - February 09, 2024, and the deadline after Sigh-in activation is February 16, 2024.

Complete the 8 days Sign-in, claim exclusive New Year Title: Full of Vigour

Nora's Workshop

Event Rule

Use stones in the workshop to obtain score, Get up to 4 rounds of rewards provided by Nora

Different Modification Stone will provide different amount of points

Accumulative point reward can be obtained up to 4 rounds

Expected Event Duration

February 1, 2024 8:00 ~ February 29,2024 12:00

Sanguine Rites

Event Rule

Duration the Event, every 【Sanguine Summon】will gain point, accumulate point to obtain massive pts reward. Event reward can be claimed up to 6 rounds

This event will have server/Cross server ranking, and will provide related ranking rewar(The Heart of Summon leaderboard will be replaced)

Expected Event Duration

January 31, 8:00 ~ February 14, 2024, 12:00

The Sakura Season

Event Rule

During the Event, consume FP will have chance to drop event coin「Sakura Emblem」. 「Sakura Emblem」can be used to exchange various reward on event shop

Expected Event Duration

February 1, 2024 8:00 - February 7, 12:00

Brave Trial

Event Rule

Brave Trial is a limited-time mode during the activity period. Players can get two free challenge opportunities per day. AP will be used afterwards.

A blackguard will be assigned to participate in Brave Trial, who will be Lv.500 with no self equipment at the beginning.

Each wave has a time limit. Any time afterwards for each wave will be deducted from the return time.

min of return time is given initially. If reaches zero, cannot proceed to the next wave.

Crystals for equip modification is given for wave clearance. Owned equip will be replaced if gets the same type.

For boss reward, you can upgrade equipment to Mythic, or get an extra piece of equipment.

Use FP to obtain loots including Diamonds. Sakura Emblem is given based on amount of waves cleared in the end

Commanders can gain massive reward by completing Event task

Pass Wave 10 to enter the leaderboard and win extra Diamonds

Expected Event Duration

February 1, 2024 8:00 - February 7, 12:00

Fusion Miracle

Event Rule

During the Event, players can obtain massive Warp Scroll, Ahchemical Dust, SS blackguard and precious Coin as reward by completing a serial of modification stone fusion task

Expected Event Duration

February 8, 2024 8:00 - February 14, 12:00

Altar Ceremony

Event Rule

During the event period, finish serial task to obtain massive reward, extra reward will be provided after finish all tasks

Expected Event Duration

February 8, 2024 8:00 - February 14, 12:00

Blacktide Frontline

Blacktide Frontline is a limited-time trial. During the Event period, The commander has to challenge boss with 4 blackguards with self-decided difficulty

Event Rule

The boss has a specific weakness which appropriate Blackguard can take advantage of

The challenge of all difficulties cost 100 AP

The trial is limited to 180 sec. If whole team faints in battle or exceed the time, challenge fails

If kill the leader within the time limit, commander will win score and drop rewards from boss

The more bonus drops will be given at higher difficulties, massive modification stone will be awarded.

Each difficulty has its own leaderboard and will provide ranking reward（Each leaderboard will have level limit, the rule is similar to Primeval Gate Leaderboard）During this round, there will also be cross-server leaderboard

There is also score for each participation. Bonus rewards and score ranking rewards will be given based on the accumulated score, including modification stone, SS blackguard Shard and precious coin

Expected Event Duration

February 8, 2024 8:00 - February 14, 12:00

【Limit-time Bounties Bonus Event】

Duration: After update ~ February 29

Complete event requirements of Bounties Event, obtain limited-time exclusive <Female Commander> OL outfit and more rewards!

【Server Merge Notification】

We are planing to Merge Asia-12 and Asia-10 server on February 5, 2024, for the exact date and time please look forward to future announcement

【BUG Fixes and Other Optimization】

玉面九尾专武效果修改为：释放雷鸣抚慰时，给队友添加1个闪电球；且会使除自身外，受到雷鸣抚慰影响的黑卫怒气回复+20

跨服学院杯防守阵容同步规则优化

新增玩法推荐功能，方便指挥官根据目前进度选择玩法

修复了<紫怒之盾>怒气回复触发频率异常的问题