- Function addition or optimization
1, optimize the perfect breakthrough display
- Optimize the display of the page cutting button on the skill interface
3, optimize the backpack page button text prompt
4, Optimize the backpack to get the red dot hint of new items
浮生箓2：九九行歌 update for 31 January 2024
"Floating Life2" version 1.0.2.58 update announcement
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1934081 Depot 1934081
- Loading history…
Depot 1934082 Depot 1934082
- Loading history…
Depot 1934084 Depot 1934084
- Loading history…
Depot 1934085 Depot 1934085
- Loading history…
Depot 1934086 Depot 1934086
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update