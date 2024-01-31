 Skip to content

浮生箓2：九九行歌 update for 31 January 2024

"Floating Life2" version 1.0.2.58 update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 13321868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Function addition or optimization
    1, optimize the perfect breakthrough display
  2. Optimize the display of the page cutting button on the skill interface
    3, optimize the backpack page button text prompt
    4, Optimize the backpack to get the red dot hint of new items

