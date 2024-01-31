V1.0.96 Regular Update

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/3bea9097a6ac1be9c60666cf0e0f6f901155a508.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/d2c35dac7ee80ad686bbe80ff0f2e01e0eb2d833.png)[/url]

Thank you Everyone for Playing Artifact Seeker Prologue

The three of us would like to thank everyone for playing Artifact Seeker Prologue. The prologue is an important exposure opportunity before our release. It will largely determine how many players will see our game when it is officially released. thank you all!

PS: The wishlist is really very important for indie game on steam. If you haven’t wishlisted “Artifact Seeker” before, please do so. This is really, really important to us. Thank you all.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2510720/Artifact_Seeker/

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/8ade659d04ec4891e12018c4ee485bb48c3f271f.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/f4778fe36e0f602b5186ab10b4730ce0880f7f84.png)[/url]

New

New battle scene dungeon, you can see the scene in Hell Arena.

Add Dynamic color of enemy attack warning. In forest and glacier scenes, the warning is red; in desert scenes, the warning is blue.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/7708324796092bbe2f3a04d146484090e78b1f6d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/e50c5bf4c63be267faaa1dbb15a9d4563cbdd607.png)[/url]

Adjust

Adjust some skill hit effects

Adjust the effect of some skills that knock enemies away when they kill them.

Adjust some skill effects

Adjust the potrait of some NPCs in camp.

Adjust the transparency of some fire skills

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/c41ea27c055031da7415bea810776434491fbe78.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/1fe4918ce5f075a7519f5c99b0ed6ae83ea839b9.png)[/url]

Bugfix

Fixed the issue in the artifact sales interface, when there are a huge number of artifacts, the focus will be lost when clicking an artifact during the list creation process

Fixed the issue of incorrect switching between Turkish and Polish

Fixed the problem that the desert altar is invisible

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/87c31c0bfc42bce45ab6b421ad99c27a6cadcf44.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/960e12d6abdfed7654fb7cd63f7860bd846aeda4.png)[/url]

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker" even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wishlist, and provide us with feedback at any time. :) And if you enjoy the prologue, please leave a review for us.

Thank you ALL.

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker"