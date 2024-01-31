NEW CONTENTS & FEATURES
- Preset volume adjustment.
- Quickly enter the game.
- February sign-in rewards.
BUG FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS
- Hero: Digi’s Skills.
- Soccer mode.
- Task description is blank.
