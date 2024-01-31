 Skip to content

QUANTAAR update for 31 January 2024

V01.033

Build 13321778

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW CONTENTS & FEATURES

  • Preset volume adjustment.
  • Quickly enter the game.
  • February sign-in rewards.

BUG FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS

  • Hero: Digi’s Skills.
  • Soccer mode.
  • Task description is blank.

