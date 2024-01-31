 Skip to content

绝世好武功 The Matchless Kungfu update for 31 January 2024

20240131v0.13.1.0 patch update

Build 13321636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the problem of incorrect return value of the hidden disease interface, resulting in the inability to be stunned, etc.
  2. Fixed the issue where the viewing angle would not return after long pressing the button to check the time and then releasing the button.
  3. Fixed the problem of failure to obtain assassination targets.
  4. Fixed the problem that monsters that became assassination targets were not handled correctly after death.
  5. Fixed the problem of stuck error when selecting NPC to trigger adventure.

