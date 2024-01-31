- Fixed the problem of incorrect return value of the hidden disease interface, resulting in the inability to be stunned, etc.
- Fixed the issue where the viewing angle would not return after long pressing the button to check the time and then releasing the button.
- Fixed the problem of failure to obtain assassination targets.
- Fixed the problem that monsters that became assassination targets were not handled correctly after death.
- Fixed the problem of stuck error when selecting NPC to trigger adventure.
绝世好武功 The Matchless Kungfu update for 31 January 2024
20240131v0.13.1.0 patch update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
