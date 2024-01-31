 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crossout update for 31 January 2024

❄️❄️

Share · View all patches · Build 13321561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 13321561
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link