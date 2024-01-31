 Skip to content

异常情绪回收组 update for 31 January 2024

1.16版本更新

异常情绪回收组 update for 31 January 2024

1.16版本更新

Patchnotes via Steam Community

新增：
思维改写里储存情绪碎片改为直接储存20点

平衡：
日增加一回合的冷却
情绪侵蚀增加效果：对所有敌人造成等同于自身【侵蚀】层数的无来源真实伤害。

修复：
可能修复了战斗界面点太快会导致两场战斗的bug
修复了图鉴里对称斩击图标错误的bug

