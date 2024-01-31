新增：
思维改写里储存情绪碎片改为直接储存20点
平衡：
日增加一回合的冷却
情绪侵蚀增加效果：对所有敌人造成等同于自身【侵蚀】层数的无来源真实伤害。
修复：
可能修复了战斗界面点太快会导致两场战斗的bug
修复了图鉴里对称斩击图标错误的bug
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
新增：
思维改写里储存情绪碎片改为直接储存20点
平衡：
日增加一回合的冷却
情绪侵蚀增加效果：对所有敌人造成等同于自身【侵蚀】层数的无来源真实伤害。
修复：
可能修复了战斗界面点太快会导致两场战斗的bug
修复了图鉴里对称斩击图标错误的bug
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update