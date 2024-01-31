 Skip to content

Roguematch : The Extraplanar Invasion update for 31 January 2024

Patch notes for Version 0.2.3

Patch notes for Version 0.2.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Polish

  • Implemented UI to show current mission objectives in the Castle Map while in the middle of a run
  • Optimised load times when using Fast Travel
  • Implemented UI to show controls while viewing the map
  • Implemented touch controls for the map screen (Beta)
  • Minor visual tweaks when player starts a new run
  • Minor visual tweaks to dialogue screens
  • Minor VFX improvements for Pearl's Mana Blast
  • Minor UI tweaks when targeting with Butaryo's Mana Pull

Bugfix

  • Bugfix for Korean font not displaying Roman alphabet correctly
  • Bugfix for Fast Travel notice not displaying when continuing a save file
  • Bugfix for repeated dialogue playing if player dies before meeting Jirou in Chapter 1
  • Bugfix for random camera shakes
  • Bugfix for save preview screen not refreshing on controller
  • Bugfix for Hippocamp stage when loading continue files
  • Bugfix for doors positioned wrongly
  • Bugfix for multiple mana pieces appearing on the same tiles
  • Bugfix for fresh save files allowing players to use characters other than Feya
  • Bugfix for game displaying boss teleportation animations when players load continue save files
  • Bugfix for displaying incorrect dialogue after interacting with items in the shop
  • Bugfix for player being able to access the Fast Travel screen during certain cutscenes

