Patch notes for Version 0.2.3

Polish
- Implemented UI to show current mission objectives in the Castle Map while in the middle of a run
- Optimised load times when using Fast Travel
- Implemented UI to show controls while viewing the map
- Implemented touch controls for the map screen (Beta)
- Minor visual tweaks when player starts a new run
- Minor visual tweaks to dialogue screens
- Minor VFX improvements for Pearl's Mana Blast
- Minor UI tweaks when targeting with Butaryo's Mana Pull
Bugfix
- Bugfix for Korean font not displaying Roman alphabet correctly
- Bugfix for Fast Travel notice not displaying when continuing a save file
- Bugfix for repeated dialogue playing if player dies before meeting Jirou in Chapter 1
- Bugfix for random camera shakes
- Bugfix for save preview screen not refreshing on controller
- Bugfix for Hippocamp stage when loading continue files
- Bugfix for doors positioned wrongly
- Bugfix for multiple mana pieces appearing on the same tiles
- Bugfix for fresh save files allowing players to use characters other than Feya
- Bugfix for game displaying boss teleportation animations when players load continue save files
- Bugfix for displaying incorrect dialogue after interacting with items in the shop
- Bugfix for player being able to access the Fast Travel screen during certain cutscenes
Changed files in this update